Scripts Shell

rm --help Usage: rm [ OPTION]... FILE... Remove ( unlink ) the FILE ( s ) . -f , --force ignore nonexistent files and arguments, never prompt -i prompt before every removal -I prompt once before removing more than three files, or when removing recursively ; less intrusive than -i , while still giving protection against most mistakes --interactive [= WHEN] prompt according to WHEN: never, once ( -I ) , or always ( -i ) ; without WHEN, prompt always --one-file-system when removing a hierarchy recursively, skip any directory that is on a file system different from that of the corresponding command line argument --no-preserve-root do not treat '/' specially --preserve-root do not remove '/' ( default ) -r , -R , --recursive remove directories and their contents recursively -d , --dir remove empty directories -v , --verbose explain what is being done --help display this help and exit --version output version information and exit By default, rm does not remove directories. Use the --recursive ( -r or -R ) option to remove each listed directory, too, along with all of its contents. To remove a file whose name starts with a '-' , for example '-foo' , use one of these commands: rm -- -foo rm ./-foo